ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Kolkata observes World Environment Day 2025

From tech-enabled waste management systems to tree plantations and community gatherings, the city reiterated its commitment to a greener future

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 05.06.25, 05:39 PM

On World Environment Day 2025, Kolkata saw a series of environment-friendly actions across the city, as government bodies, civic authorities, and private institutions came together to promote sustainability. From tech-enabled waste management systems to symbolic tree plantations and community gatherings, the city reiterated its commitment to a greener future.

Woodlands hospital marked the day by launching SmartReBins, sensor-based bins for plastic bottle collection, in collaboration with CII and Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd, aiming to make hospitals plastic-neutral
1 5

Woodlands hospital marked the day by launching SmartReBins, sensor-based bins for plastic bottle collection, in collaboration with CII and Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd, aiming to make hospitals plastic-neutral

Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT
Officials, dignitaries and volunteers came together to underscore the importance of collective action in preserving the environment
2 5

Officials, dignitaries and volunteers came together to underscore the importance of collective action in preserving the environment

Soumyajit Dey
Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Varma planted saplings at the Alipore Body Guard Line, lending support to the cause of urban afforestation
3 5

Police commissioner Manoj Kumar Varma planted saplings at the Alipore Body Guard Line, lending support to the cause of urban afforestation

Mayor Firhad Hakim joined the World Environment Day celebrations at Chetla Central Park, alongside councillors and KMC officials
4 5

Mayor Firhad Hakim joined the World Environment Day celebrations at Chetla Central Park, alongside councillors and KMC officials

Children and residents of Ward 82 participated in awareness drives and plantation activities as part of KMC’s community outreach efforts
5 5

Children and residents of Ward 82 participated in awareness drives and plantation activities as part of KMC’s community outreach efforts

RELATED TOPICS

World Environment Day
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE