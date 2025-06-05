In pictures: Kolkata observes World Environment Day 2025

On World Environment Day 2025, Kolkata saw a series of environment-friendly actions across the city, as government bodies, civic authorities, and private institutions came together to promote sustainability. From tech-enabled waste management systems to symbolic tree plantations and community gatherings, the city reiterated its commitment to a greener future.
Woodlands hospital marked the day by launching SmartReBins, sensor-based bins for plastic bottle collection, in collaboration with CII and Magpet Polymers Pvt Ltd, aiming to make hospitals plastic-neutralSoumyajit Dey
Officials, dignitaries and volunteers came together to underscore the importance of collective action in preserving the environmentSoumyajit Dey