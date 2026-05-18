Metro services on Blue Line in Kolkata disrupted on Monday

Kolkata Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted on Monday evening following a suicide attempt at Rabindra Sarobar Metro station.

According to Metro Railway authorities, the incident took place at around 4.10pm on the down line. Soon after the incident, power supply to the section was suspended, and rescue operations were carried out at the station.

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Metro services are currently being operated in truncated sections between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, and between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations.

Metro officials said efforts were underway to restore normal services at the earliest.

Metro services were disrupted on the Blue Line on Monday morning, as well as during peak office hours. Daily commuters were left stranded at stations as trains ran late on the up line. Services were temporarily suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations around 8am.

The disruption comes just a day after a scheduled traffic block between Shahid Khudiram and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations on Sunday for rehabilitation and renovation work linked to Kavi Subhash station. Metro services on the full Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram stretch had resumed on Monday morning before the evening disruption.