Kolkata Metro announces changes in blue line operations for smoother traffic flow during Durga Puja

Two weeks ahead of Bengal’s biggest festival, the beleaguered Kolkata Metro announced changes in operations for smoother traffic flow during Durga Puja.

The Metro which does the heavy lifting to keep the city running has been drawing major flak since the terminal station at the southern tip Kavi Subhas was shut down for repairs and the surge in passengers with new routes opening last month.

On Friday evening, the Metro authorities in a statement said the reasons for delayed service between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram were identified.

“Since the suspension, the reversal of empty rakes is being carried out via the DN platform to the UP line by blocking the section between Shahid Khudiram and Kavi Subhash station. This has added eight minutes besides detention of down trains due to cascading effects of extra time taken for reversal,” read a statement issued by the Metro authorities.

The result has been bunching of trains in the Down direction and longer gaps between trains in the Up direction.

To address this, Metro Railway has created a revised timetable. “Reversal of one rake after every two trains after detraining passengers will be made at Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) station. This will ease out the bottlenecks of bunching of trains on account of increased reversal time at Kavi Subhash station,” the statement read.

The Tollygunge carshed, which had been inactive, is being revived. “The rakes maintained / stabled there will be operated towards the Up direction to bridge the gaps on account of delay in reversal at Kavi Subhash station,” Metro officials said.

Some trains will continue to be short terminated at Tollygunge and pushed to the shed for regular maintenance.

At present, Metro Railway has planned reversal of 32 out of 136 Down trains to maintain a headway of five minutes during peak hours and seven minutes during lean time, allowing it to run 272 services between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram. The Kavi Subhas station will take over a year’s time to become operational.

“Since after every short termination, there are two trains available for travelling to Shahid Khudiram station after a five minute gap during peak time and seven minutes gap during non-peak time,” the statement noted.

The arrangements, officials say, are aimed at managing the surge expected during Durga Puja. “Moreover, this arrangement will help to cater to the requirements of passenger movement during the ensuing Durga Puja festival time.”

A meeting with all Station Superintendents at Metro Rail Bhavan on Friday also finalised plans for Puja operations.

“Metro Services will operate in the Blue, Yellow, Green and Purple Lines during the ensuing Durga Puja. Detailed Time table and number of services to be operated will be notified shortly,” the statement said.

“As four Corridors will be operated during Durga Puja, a limited number of booking counters will be available for obtaining tickets. Passengers are requested to kindly cooperate with Metro Railway for a safe, fast and joyful ride during Durga Puja,” the statement added.

During the festive days there is a heavy increase of passengers as people pour into the city for pandal-hopping.