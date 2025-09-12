Weekend rides on Kolkata Metro’s Noapara–Jai Hind Bimanbandar stretch from Sept 13

Kolkata commuters will be able to travel on the Metro’s Yellow Line at weekends, with services beginning on Saturday, September 13.

Metro Railway has confirmed that 44 trains will operate on Saturdays and 40 on Sundays between Noapara and Jai Hind Bimanbandar (Kolkata airport).

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturdays, the first service will depart Noapara at 7:35am and the airport at 8:00am, with final departures scheduled for 8:00pm and 8:20pm. Sunday timetables will begin later, with the first trains leaving at 8:35am from Noapara and 9:00am from the airport. The last services will run at 7:50pm and 8:10pm.

The extension is expected to ease weekend travel for passengers heading to the airport as well as residents in the northern suburbs. Until now, Yellow Line trains have operated only on weekdays, leaving travellers to rely on buses, taxis and private vehicles at weekends.

Metro officials said the move formed part of a phased expansion of the Yellow Line, aimed at offering greater flexibility and meeting rising demand for improved airport connectivity.

On September 10, metro authorities said that the number of commuters travelling on the corridor in a single day crossed the 7,000 mark — a figure that encouraged authorities to expand operations to weekends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6.5-kilometre extension of the Yellow line on August 22.

Services began three days later, on August 25.