Kolkata likely to witness light to moderate rain in pockets until June 3

Kolkata is likely to witness light to moderate spells of rain and thundershowers in the next couple of days, mostly in the evenings, with warmer and drier days from June 3 onwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The city woke up to a thick cover of clouds on May 30, setting the mood for a cool and breezy day.

Kolkata recorded 13.4 mm rainfall between 11.30am on May 29 and 11.30am on May 30.

The rain also caused a drop in temperature on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.7°C, a notable 5.4°C below normal, while the minimum stood at 25.6°C, which is 1.6°C lower than usual.

Humidity, however, continues to make its presence felt. The day’s maximum relative humidity reached 98 percent on Friday, with a minimum of 86 percent, ensuring the air remains sticky despite the cooler conditions.

With overcast skies and a pleasant drop in temperatures, the city finds itself in a tranquil weather window—perfect for slow mornings, quiet walks, and the scent of rain-soaked earth.

A depression over North Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya is moving north-northeast and is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within 12 hours, as per IMD reports.

This system is likely to bring heavy rain to North Bengal over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected to continue for the following two days. Parts of South Bengal may also see thunderstorms with strong winds on May 31, IMD predicts.