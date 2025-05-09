ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Kolkata celebrates 164th Rabindra Jayanti with fervour and fanfare

From dance dramas and recitals to Rabindrsangeet and the compulsory visit to Jorasanko Thaurbari, Pochishe Baisakh saw a flurry of cultural activities

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 09.05.25, 04:32 PM
Jorasanko Thakurbari was abuzz with activity on Friday (May 9) as the city celebrated Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore
Jorasanko Thakurbari was abuzz with activity on Friday (May 9) as the city celebrated Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore

Amit Datta
Photographs of the bard are garlanded in Jorasanko Thakurbari
Photographs of the bard are garlanded in Jorasanko Thakurbari

Amit Datta
Above and below, selfies with Gurudev
Above and below, selfies with Gurudev

Amit Datta
Amit Datta
Nava Nalanda celebrated Rabindra Jayanti at Nazrul Mancha, where students performed Rabindrasangeet, dance and poetry recitals and other cultural programmes
Nava Nalanda celebrated Rabindra Jayanti at Nazrul Mancha, where students performed Rabindrasangeet, dance and poetry recitals and other cultural programmes

Soumyajit Dey
Rabindra Bharati University students took out a rally in north Kolkata to mark the occasion
Rabindra Bharati University students took out a rally in north Kolkata to mark the occasion

Amit Datta

