In pictures: Kolkata celebrates 164th Rabindra Jayanti with fervour and fanfare

Jorasanko Thakurbari was abuzz with activity on Friday (May 9) as the city celebrated Rabindra Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath TagoreAmit Datta
Photographs of the bard are garlanded in Jorasanko ThakurbariAmit Datta
Above and below, selfies with GurudevAmit Datta
Nava Nalanda celebrated Rabindra Jayanti at Nazrul Mancha, where students performed Rabindrasangeet, dance and poetry recitals and other cultural programmesSoumyajit Dey
Rabindra Bharati University students took out a rally in north Kolkata to mark the occasionAmit Datta