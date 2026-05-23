Heat and humidity tighten grip in Kolkata, south Bengal; rain, thunderstorm alert remains in place

Kolkata continued to reel under uncomfortable weather conditions on Saturday with soaring humidity levels and rising night temperatures adding to residents’ discomfort.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata has forecast generally cloudy skies with thunderstorms and light rain in some areas in the next seven days.

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The maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata are likely to hover around 36˚C and 28˚C, respectively. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2˚C, marginally below normal, while the minimum settled at 29.8˚C, nearly three degrees above normal. Relative humidity remained high, touching 91 per cent, making conditions sticky and exhausting through the day.

Rainfall activity is expected to gradually increase across south Bengal later in the week. From May 28 onwards, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely in most districts, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

The IMD has warned that hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail over western districts of south Bengal, while coastal and adjoining districts, including Kolkata, are expected to experience humid and uncomfortable weather over the next few days. IMD has advised people to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure between 11am and 4pm.

North Bengal, meanwhile, is set for a much wetter spell. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts over the next two days, with thunderstorms and gusty winds also likely across the region. The weather office has warned of possible waterlogging, reduced visibility and landslide risks in Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills.