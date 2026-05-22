Kolkata Metro to start services from 7am on Blue and Green lines for UPSC 2026 prelims on Sunday

Kolkata Metro will operate additional services on the Blue and Green lines on Sunday, May 24, to facilitate travel for candidates appearing in the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2026.

Metro Railway said services on both corridors will begin from 7am instead of the usual 9am on Sundays. The move is aimed at easing early morning travel for examinees, guardians and regular commuters heading to different parts of the city.

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On the Blue Line, a total of 160 services, including 80 up and 80 down trains, will run through the day. Usually, 152 services operate on Sundays. Trains will run at intervals of 30 minutes between 7am and 9am in both directions, after which the regular Sunday schedule will resume.

The first services on the Blue Line will depart at 7am from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram, Noapara to Shahid Khudiram, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Dakshineswar, and Shahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar.

The Green Line will also see additional services, with 116 trains operating on Sunday instead of the usual 108. Metro services on the corridor will run every 30 minutes between 7am and 9am before switching back to the normal Sunday timetable.

The first Green Line service from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V will leave at 7am, while the first train from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan will depart at 7.02am.

Metro Railway clarified that there will be no changes in the timings of the last trains on either the Blue or Green lines.

Normal Sunday services will continue on the Yellow Line. No services will be available on the Purple Line and Orange Line on Sunday.