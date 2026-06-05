Vidyasagar Setu to remain closed on June 7 for repair work, Kolkata Police issues traffic advisory

Commuters travelling between Kolkata and Howrah on Sunday should prepare for traffic diversions as Vidyasagar Setu will remain closed to all vehicular movement from 5am to 9pm on June 7.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police on June 5, the closure has been necessitated to facilitate repair and rehabilitation work on the bridge, including the replacement of stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings. The work is being undertaken by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners Authority.

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During the 16-hour closure, vehicles approaching Vidyasagar Setu from different directions will be diverted through alternative routes. Traffic coming along AJC Bose Road from the Zeerut Island side will be redirected via Turf View and Hastings Crossing to reach Strand Road and Howrah Bridge. Vehicles travelling from the Jawarharlal Nehru Island side through Kidderpore Road will also be diverted through Hastings Crossing and Strand Road.

Traffic from the Kidderpore side along Circular Garden Reach Road heading towards Vidyasagar Setu will be rerouted through Hastings Crossing and Strand Road. Vehicles attempting to access the bridge through the Kidderpore Road ramp near Ghora Pass will also be diverted towards Howrah Bridge via Red Road and other designated routes.

Kolkata Police said additional diversions through arterial roads may be enforced if required to manage congestion. Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative crossings during the closure period.