On World Environment Day, Kolkata ecologists have a wishlist for the Bengal BJP government

The environment needs change, and a gradual pace is no longer the way.

The problems of environmental degradation, ecological loss and exploitation of natural resources have been a problem since the British invasion and the 200-year colonial rule that followed. Though there have been policy changes and conservation measures, they might not be enough to save vital ecosystems.

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On World Environment Day, environmental experts from the city speak on the changes they would like to see in Kolkata’s and Bengal’s natural ecosystems from the new government in the state.

The waterbody problem

Soumyajit Dey

Dhruba Das Gupta is the project director of the Society for Creative Opportunities and Participatory Ecosystems. Her primary focus has been the preservation of East Kolkata Wetlands, a Ramsar site.

“It would be most pragmatic to make assessments of existing water resources and improve the health of existing waterbodies through science-based interventions and government spending,” says Das Gupta.

The wetlands act as kidneys to the city of Kolkata, and the loss of wetlands would be critically damaging to many sections of society.

“Wetland conservation and improvement of ecological literacy of the urban populace and the rural residents are critical for a healthy and improving environment,” added Das Gupta.

Naba Dutta, environmental activist and secretary of the NGO Sabuj Mancha, said waterbodies in the city have been neglected for far too long.

“Rivers, coastal areas, canals, wetlands, reservoirs, and groundwater — all have come under threat. Farmers, fisher folk, and others dependent on natural water sources are losing their livelihoods,” said Dutta.

Tree felling

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“The destruction of greenery and the felling of trees are taking place state-wide. In cities, villages, and even forested areas, the immediate felling of trees has been prioritised in various projects, without any attempt to preserve them,” says Dutta.

Planting trees haphazardly in cities and villages is no solution either, says Dutta.

“Well-planned, well-executed tree and sapling planting will help the city greatly. Sturdy trees can give shade and do not fall at the first hint of a storm,” says Dutta.

Waste management

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Punyasloke Bhadury, of the department of Biological Sciences, IISER Kolkata, says solid waste management is a major issue.

“This requires much greater attention across rural, semi-urban, and urban areas in West Bengal. More effort needs to be put into this. Obviously, initiatives like the ‘Swachhata App’ have been launched, but we need further interventions to tackle the issue effectively,” says Bhadury.

“Despite the existence of relevant laws, water treatment facilities in urban areas and industrial plants are, in most cases, absent,” added Bhadury.

Mangrove research centres

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Bhadury emphasises the importance of the Sundarbans.

“It is extremely important because the Sundarbans’ economy and carbon credit market hold immense significance — not just for state revenue, but also for local communities and on a global scale, both economically and otherwise.”

The study on mangroves and activating the natural resources we already have is vital, mentions Bhadury.

Pollution control

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“The prevalence of air pollution is steadily rising in both urban and rural areas. Due to the state's lack of necessary policies regarding vehicles and fuel, its cities are falling victim to vehicular pollution. The levels of airborne dust particles are continuously increasing as a result of indefinite and unregulated demolition and construction activities, as well as road excavation works,” says Dutta.

“Sponge iron plants, ferroalloy units, and various other polluting industries are emitting pollutants without any hindrance,” added Dutta.