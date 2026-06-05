Get ready Kolkata! Fossils Khas Mahajhor is all set to take the city by storm

An intense storm is set to hit Kolkata very soon. However, this will not be an ordinary one. It will be a storm of rock music and emotions. Fossils Khas Mahajhor will take over Netaji Indoor Stadium on June 7. Following the phenomenal success of its previous edition, Festivity Factor has decided to bring back this much-awaited mega concert on an even grander scale, this time in association with Planet E3. The media partners for this grand concert are anandabazar.com and My Kolkata.

Get ready to witness the iconic band Fossils take centre stage, with Rupam Islam leading the charge. The event promises an electrifying performance featuring chart-topping hits, ensuring that the night ends on an unforgettable note. Most notably, the concert will feature a special three-hour marathon live performance, celebrating the band's remarkable musical legacy.

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Fossils is more than just a band, it is an emotion. For over two decades, their music has become the voice of love, dreams, and the many shades of life. Generation after generation has found a part of its own story in Fossils' songs. That is why Fossils Khas Mahajhor is not merely a concert, it promises to be an emotional and unforgettable experience for thousands of devoted fans. This excitement has reached new heights with the band's latest album, Fossils 7, which has received a massive response since its release and has already secured the No. 1 spot on Spotify.

The popularity of Fossils among the youth, working professionals, and music enthusiasts from across the city and beyond is so immense that Netaji Indoor Stadium is already houseful three days before the event. Through this solo concert, Fossils has set a new benchmark for Bengali bands on the national music scene. The overwhelming ticket sales have helped the band achieve a remarkable milestone, marking a significant moment in the history of Bengali rock.

The venue is set to transform into a spectacular arena of powerful music, dazzling lights, and the collective energy of thousands of fans, where every moment will be felt rather than simply witnessed.

The countdown has already begun. Only a few days remain before Kolkata witnesses an evening that rock lovers will remember for years to come. On June 7, the city will once again come together to celebrate the music, passion, and legacy of Fossils in what promises to be one of the biggest rock shows of the year.

The digital media partner for this event is My Kolkata.