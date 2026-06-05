Rain set to keep Kolkata cooler through the weekend after gusty storm on Friday morning

Kolkata is likely to see a spell of relatively pleasant weather over the coming week as enhanced thunderstorm activity over south Bengal is set to keep temperatures in check and bring frequent chances of rain.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across south Bengal over the next 24 hours, aided by a cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

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For Friday, June 5, the city is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light to moderate rain towards the evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32°C and 25°C, respectively. The city recorded 22.6mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 11.30 am on Friday.

The weather office has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-60kmph in several south Bengal districts on Friday, with heavy rain likely in parts of Nadia and East Burdwan.

Kolkata's forecast for the week indicates intermittent rain and thunderstorm activity on most days.

On Saturday, June 6, temperatures are likely to hover between 31°C and 25°C. Sunday, June 7, may see a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 26°C. Similar conditions are expected on Monday, June 8, with temperatures around 32°C and 26°C.

The mercury is expected to edge up slightly on Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10, with maximum temperatures near 33°C and minimum temperatures around 26°C. On Thursday, June 11, Kolkata is likely to record around 33°C and 27°C.

The persistence of cloud cover, moisture-laden winds and recurring thunderstorms should prevent a return of the intense heat experienced earlier this week, while residents have been advised to remain indoors during lightning activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or vulnerable structures.