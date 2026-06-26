Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut on Sunday from 6am to 6pm, traffic to be diverted

Kolkata commuters heading between the city and Howrah on Sunday will have to brace for diversions, with Vidyasagar Setu remaining completely closed to traffic for 12 hours.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police, the bridge will remain shut from 6am to 6pm on June 28 to facilitate repair and rehabilitation work being carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners. The work includes replacement of stay and holding-down cables as well as bearings on the bridge.

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During the closure, no vehicles will be allowed to use Vidyasagar Setu or its approach ramps.

To minimise disruption, Kolkata Police has announced a series of traffic diversions. Vehicles travelling westbound along AJC Bose Road from the Zeerut Island side towards Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted via Turf View, At Grade Road and Hastings Crossing before proceeding through St George's Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge. Motorists may also take the right turn at Hastings Crossing towards Kidderpore Road.

Westbound vehicles approaching from KP Road on the J and N Island side will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate through Hastings Crossing before being routed towards St George's Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

Vehicles travelling eastbound along CGR Road from the Kidderpore side and intending to use Vidyasagar Setu will be diverted from Hastings Crossing towards St George's Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

Traffic approaching the bridge through the ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass will also be redirected from Y-Point along KP Road, 11 Furlong Gate and Red Road before proceeding towards Howrah Bridge.

Kolkata Police said additional diversions through arterial roads may be introduced depending on traffic conditions.

The restrictions will remain in force from 6am to 6pm on Sunday. Commuters travelling between Kolkata and Howrah during this period have been advised to factor in extra travel time and use alternative routes, particularly Howrah Bridge, wherever possible.