Heavy rain leaves several Kolkata roads waterlogged, traffic slows to a crawl

A heavy thundershower that swept across Kolkata on Thursday afternoon and evening brought key areas of the city to a crawl, with waterlogging reported from several major roads during peak office hours. Vehicles slugged through inundated stretches across central and south Kolkata.

According to the Kolkata Traffic Police, traffic movement was severely affected on several important roads, including AJC Bose Road, Sarat Bose Road, Amir Ali Avenue, Amherst Street, Camac Street, Alipore Road, Park Street and ATM Road.

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Fresh updates in the evening also reported slow-moving traffic on CR Avenue, MG Road, College Street, Theatre Road, Maa Flyover and portions of AJC Bose Road due to accumulated rainwater.

The sudden spell of heavy rain coincided with the evening rush hour, resulting in congestion at several intersections and key corridors. Commuters travelling between office districts and residential neighbourhoods faced delays as vehicles negotiated waterlogged stretches.

The Regional Meteorological Centre recorded 84.6mm of rainfall on June 25. The city also experienced high humidity levels, with relative humidity touching 100 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky over the next 24 hours, with thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rain likely to occur. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 32˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

With more rain expected, authorities have advised commuters to plan journeys accordingly and remain updated on traffic advisories.