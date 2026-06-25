Durga Puja 2026: Supply restored, but weeks-long clay shortage sets back Kumartuli artisans by ‘months’

Fewer Durga idols may emerge from Kolkata's famed potters' quarter this year, fear Kumartuli artisans, following weeks of uncertainty caused by a shortage of clay.

Although clay supply resumed on Monday, craftsmen say the disruption has already set them back by nearly two months, forcing them to compress weeks of work into a much shorter window.

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"The supply was disrupted for nearly one-and-a-half to two months. Naturally, it has affected our work. Had the clay been available on time, the workflow would have been much smoother," said idol maker Indrajit Paul.

"So far, we have only been able to prepare the straw structures. Now we have to rush through the clay-plastering stage. The clay layers need time to dry properly. Only then can we apply the next coat," he added.

The shortage particularly affected the making of Durga's lion — her sacred vahana in Hindu mythology — which requires a different variety of clay that was unavailable during the crisis.

"Since the monsoon has already set in, we will need at least five fans running day and night to dry the idols," said Paul.

Artisans at work on unfinished Durga idols in Kumartuli after clay supply resumed following a prolonged shortage.

The delay can also affect the number of idols produced this year.

"Demand remains high, but it will be difficult to meet supply requirements. Production is likely to be lower because of the delay, which means some buyers may not get idols this year," he said.

Straw frames wait for clay as Kumartuli battles the Puja deadline

Avijit Paul, another artisan from Kumartuli, said most workshops had remained shut during the shortage.

"With no clay available, there was barely any work. Many artisans returned to their native villages. Now that supply has resumed, the workload has increased tremendously," he said.

Bishwanath Pal fears that even round-the-clock work may not be enough to recover lost time.

As clay returns, Kumartuli begins a frantic catch-up

"Even if we work double shifts, it will be difficult to make up for the lost time. There is also a shortage of artisans. As a result, the overall supply of idols is likely to be lower this year," he said.