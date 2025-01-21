Environment crusaders help Bengal govt curb pollution at Gangasagar Mela with innovation

Handmade dolls, decorative glass bottles and showpieces made with discarded clothes left behind by pilgrims and other waste materials from Gangasagar Mela will soon be sold at fairs across West Bengal.

The innovative solution to waste accumulation at Gangasagar is the brainchild of Aamra Susama Jalaprapat, a non-profit organisation that works in the social sector across the state. Headed by president Shyamali Paul and secretary Maya Sarkar Das, a team of 113 social activists and green crusaders will be staying at the venue for over a month from January 8, helping create sustainable solutions to combat organic pollution. The team collected around 500kg waste materials till January 15 and is turning it into decorative items, showing the way for championing upcycling and contributing towards ecofriendliness and sustainability.

The Gangasagar Mela was attended by 1.1 crore pilgrims from all over India this year. The annual mela is a prominent Indian festival, which takes place at the Sagar Island in West Bengal. It is considered the second-largest mela in India after Kumbh Mela.

The heavy footfall at the mela ground results in soil, air and water pollution every year. Sagar, which is the largest island in the Sunderbans, is battling against man-made pollution and environmental calamities like cyclones. Sustainability is a challenge, and growing population and the month-long inflow of attendees of the Gangasagar Mela result in surge in the pollution level.

The waste management initiative is a collaboration between the state government and Aamra Susama Jalaprapat

A part of the Solid Waste Management Project (SWM), Aamra Susama Jalaprapat collaborated with the South 24-Parganas district administration for Clean and Green Gangasagar Mela, 2025.

Waste segregation initiative to prevent pollution at the mela ground

The NGO has eight units in action, from Babughat to Gangasagar, focused towards turning solid wastes into eco-friendly products. At Gangasagar, the primary focus was on solid waste management and plastic waste management, along with segregation of solid waste and composting.

The Gangasagar Mela had three dedicated units working with advanced machines this year. The social workers followed a systemic approach that started with collecting clothes, plastics, food packets, water bottles and other disposed items by the pilgrims in waste bins.

The organisation that has more than hundred activists, reached the Gangasagar Mela ground on January 8 to participate in the initiative

The second step in the recycling process involved segregation of dry and wet wastes. Plastics, in specific, were given due importance, further segregating multi-layered, single used, white and coloured plastics based on their quality.

The treated plastic is used as granular for road construction.

A machine used to treat the sal leaves and turn them into compost

Glass and plastic bottles were turned into showpieces and were also upcycled for reuse. The team recently gifted minister of Sunderbans affairs Bankim Chandra Hazra a decorative item.

The compost made from waste materials like sal leaves has been distributed among local farmers and is also sold commercially.

Gift items made from recycled materials by the members of the organisation

The NGO works with the state government, which had installed plastic agglomerate machines this year in its initiative towards curbing pollution at Gangasagar.

Handmade cloth dolls and other knick-knacks made by Aamra Susama Jalaprapat will be available at government-sponsored stalls in various melas. The team hopes to contribute more to conserve nature across Bengal.