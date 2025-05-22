In pictures: Kitab Lovers’ Load The Box book fair back at Acropolis Mall

In the blistering summer of Kolkata, when the heat wraps the city in a golden haze, book lovers are finding refuge in the world of stories — from tender romances to heart-racing thrillers. The online bookstore, Kitab Lovers, has brought back its Load the Box book fair at Acropolis Mall, running daily from 11am to 10pm until May 25. The concept is simple yet exciting: fill a box with as many books as it can hold, regardless of the weight.

Day One of the fair, held on May 21, saw an enthusiastic turnout as bibliophiles bustled into the venue eagerly to unbox their love for reading by filling up the boxes for their next reads.

This edition of the fair consisted of over 1 million (10 lakh+) new and pre-used books, ranging over 20 genres.

Book lovers can choose from three box types: Money Saver Box (Rs 1,200), Wealth Box (Rs 2,200), and Treasure Box (Rs 3,000). The Money Saver Box can approximately fit 10 to 12 books, while the Wealth Box can approximately fit 17-20 books. The Treasure Box can hold some 30 to 33 books.

The fair’s first day drew a decent crowd, with the Wealth Box emerging as the top-selling box option among buyers.

According to the organisers, the fair has been designed to resemble a library, featuring books arranged on racks that enable visitors to browse comfortably. The major genres are children’s books, young adult fiction, new arrivals, mystery, romance, classics, and non-fiction.

Also, readers can unwind in the fair’s cosy corners, where they can pause and get lost in their favourite books.

“Being our eleventh Kolkata fair and second association with Acropolis Mall, the Load the Box concept has been an instant success here,” remarked RK Sanker, co-founder, Kitab Lovers. “Kolkata is one of those cities where people from all segments — toddlers to the elderly — have a genuine passion for reading. We are glad to come back to a city that appreciates literature so much. Acropolis Mall has been an excellent partner, and we hope to continue the association in the future editions.”

Since its inception in 2019, Kitab Lovers has successfully organised over 50 book fairs across 20 cities in India, making books accessible to thousands of readers.

Some of the newest arrivals to this year’s book fair include Little Wing by Freya North, Tagged for Life by Aditya Nighhot, Deceived No More by Dorren Virtue, Diana, William and Harry by James Patterson and Best of Friends by Kamila Shamsie. However, one can only take two books from the ‘New Arrivals’ section in their box.