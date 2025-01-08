ADVERTISEMENT

Italian paintings, preparations for Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 08.01.25, 07:25 PM
An art exhibition by Italian painter Giovanna Caruso was inaugurated at Taj Bengal on Tuesday evening. Consul-general of Italy in Kolkata Ricaardo Dalla Costa attended in the event. The exhibition will go on till January 12, Sunday
1 5

An art exhibition by Italian painter Giovanna Caruso was inaugurated at Taj Bengal on Tuesday evening. Consul-general of Italy in Kolkata Ricaardo Dalla Costa attended in the event. The exhibition will go on till January 12, Sunday

Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT
An artist lends finishing touches to a miniature model of Swami Vivekananda at Kumartuli on Wednesday ahead of his 162nd birth anniversary
2 5

An artist lends finishing touches to a miniature model of Swami Vivekananda at Kumartuli on Wednesday ahead of his 162nd birth anniversary

Soumyajit Dey
Actor-politician Dipak Adhikari hands over a certificate to a student in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the last day of the Students’ Week at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Alipore on Wednesday
3 5

Actor-politician Dipak Adhikari hands over a certificate to a student in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the last day of the Students’ Week at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Alipore on Wednesday

AG
Actress Rukmini Maitra performs to the song ‘Kanha’ sung by Shreya Ghoshal from ‘Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla on Wednesday. The film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee
4 5

Actress Rukmini Maitra performs to the song ‘Kanha’ sung by Shreya Ghoshal from ‘Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla on Wednesday. The film is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Amit Datta
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation water department employees sprinkle water at the Gangasagar Mela 2025 transit camp at Babughat to tackle air pollution
5 5

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation water department employees sprinkle water at the Gangasagar Mela 2025 transit camp at Babughat to tackle air pollution

Suvendu Das

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Italian Consulate Taj Bengal Binodiini Ekti Natir Upakhyan Ram Kamal Mukherjee Rukmini Maitra Dev Adhikari Mamata Banerjee Swami Vivekananda National Youth Day
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE