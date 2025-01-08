Italian paintings, preparations for Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary and other Kolkata news in pictures

An art exhibition by Italian painter Giovanna Caruso was inaugurated at Taj Bengal on Tuesday evening. Consul-general of Italy in Kolkata Ricaardo Dalla Costa attended in the event. The exhibition will go on till January 12, SundaySoumyajit Dey
An artist lends finishing touches to a miniature model of Swami Vivekananda at Kumartuli on Wednesday ahead of his 162nd birth anniversarySoumyajit Dey
Actor-politician Dipak Adhikari hands over a certificate to a student in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the last day of the Students’ Week at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in Alipore on WednesdayAG
Actress Rukmini Maitra performs to the song ‘Kanha’ sung by Shreya Ghoshal from ‘Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla on Wednesday. The film is directed by Ram Kamal MukherjeeAmit Datta
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation water department employees sprinkle water at the Gangasagar Mela 2025 transit camp at Babughat to tackle air pollutionSuvendu Das