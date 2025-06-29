India’s cities are collapsing — why Gen Z must rediscover Charles Correa’s forgotten blueprint

It’s been 10 years since Charles Correa’s passing in 2015, but his relevance in today’s urban debates has only grown stronger. At a time when Indian cities are buckling under unplanned development and the effects of climate change, Correa’s work and writing offer a counterpoint — one that privileges human-scaled, and environmentally responsive architecture.

At the Royal Bengal Room in Salt Lake’s City Centre, the 8th Charles Correa Memorial Lecture brought together architects, thinkers, and students of architecture to reflect on the life and philosophy of one of India’s most significant modern architects.

ADVERTISEMENT

(L-R): Peter Stutchbury, acclaimed Australian architect; Ramprasad Akkisetti, managing director, CCBA Designs, Pune; Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia Group

Hosted by Ambuja Neotia, in collaboration with the Charles Correa Foundation, the evening featured keynote speaker Peter Stutchbury, an award-winning Australian architect known for his climate-sensitive, site-specific design ethos that mirrors Correa’s own.

“It’s an immense honour to deliver the 8th Charles Correa Memorial Lecture in the very city where a part of his extraordinary vision came to life,” said Stutchbury. “Charles Correa was not merely an architect; he was a philosopher of space. His unwavering commitment to designing with deep respect for the environment, local culture, and human condition mirrors the very foundations of my own practice.”

A legacy written in cities

Correa’s early work, like the Gandhi Smarak Sangrahalaya at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad (1963), captured the spirit of the Mahatma in physical form. His design for Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur drew from ancient Indian philosophical systems to build a multipurpose cultural centre, offering a glimpse into what modern Indian architecture could become if deeply informed by its own traditions.

As an urbanist, Correa’s vision for Navi Mumbai, created with colleagues in the 1970s, was ahead of its time.

Sabarmati Ashram

It was a plan for a city that could accommodate migration and housing needs without losing its human scale. “Correa’s work in mass housing,” as highlighted during the event, “was not merely about numbers... it had a humane dimension.” One of his standout examples, the Belapur Artists’ Village, used a low-rise template that allowed residents to incrementally build upon their homes empowering the user and decentralising design control.

Architect of ideas

While his buildings stood the test of climate and time, Correa’s written work remains just as crucial.

That intellectual legacy continues through the Charles Correa Foundation (CCF), a Goa-based public trust established by Correa himself.

The Jawahar Kala Kendra

At the Kolkata lecture, Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia, said, “Charles Correa was not just an architect; he was a visionary who profoundly shaped modern Indian architecture with his human-centric and eco-sensitive designs. His philosophy of integrating local context, sustainability, and social responsibility deeply resonates with our group's values.”

Stutchbury and Neotia pose for a photo

Beyond tributes, the evening saw the launch of Christopher Benninger’s posthumous book, Great Expectations – Notes to an Architect, the sequel to his influential Letters to a Young Architect.

Unveiled by Ramprasad Akkisetti, Harshavardhan Neotia, and Peter Stutchbury, the book explores the challenges and philosophies that shape architectural practice.

“In this latest work, Chris, with his characteristic wisdom and wit, delves deeper into the philosophical and practical challenges of our profession,” said Akkisetti. “It's not just a book for aspiring architects, but a reflective journey for all who seek to understand the profound responsibility and immense joy of shaping our built environment.”

In his special address, Akkisetti also shared a personal note: “For me, Charles Correa was more than an architect; he was a mentor and a guiding force whose work transcended structures to embody the soul of India.”

Architect and author Ashish Acharjee, who anchored the evening, reflected on the lecture’s core message. “Stutchbury's body of work perfectly embodies the spirit of Charles Correa, crafting spaces that resonate with their environment, deeply attuned to natural forces and local rhythms. His designs, much like Correa’s, are intelligent, sensitive responses to place.”

Why the Indian youth should care

With India experiencing one of the fastest rates of urbanisation in the world, the choices made today will define living conditions for decades. In this context, Correa’s emphasis on climatic appropriateness, and democratic participation in urban design is more than relevant — it’s essential.

Correa’s architecture and writings serve as a blueprint. They remind us that design is not just about aesthetics or materials — it’s about ethics, context, and the ability to listen to the land and its people.

And for those attending the 8th Memorial Lecture in Kolkata, the message was… remembering Correa is not about nostalgia, it’s about necessity.

The 8th Charles Correa Memorial Lecture was conducted by Ambuja Neotia in collaboration with the Charles Correa Foundation.