Garia’s Srirampur Kalyan Samity begins Durga Puja 2025 preparations with Khuti Puja

Garia’s Srirampur Kalyan Samity marked the beginning of its 53rd Durga Puja celebrations with the traditional Khuti Puja on Friday, kicking off months of elaborate preparations for Bengal’s biggest festival.

Actresses Deblina Biswas and Sritama Bhattacharjee were present as special guests at the ceremony, which saw the ceremonial installation and worship of a bamboo pole — the symbolic foundation of the Puja pandal.

Actresses Deblina Biswas and Sritama Bhattacharjee

Khuti Puja, an age-old Bengali tradition, signifies the spiritual commencement of Durga Puja preparations.

Organisers and devotees gather to offer prayers and seek blessings before construction of the pandal begins in full swing.

Club President Anirban Guha Thakurta

Club President Anirban Guha Thakurta, who is also an acclaimed lawyer, said they aim to offer a blend of tradition and innovation this year, with community participation at the heart of the celebrations.

The event drew local residents and cultural enthusiasts, underlining the emotional and cultural significance of the festival in Kolkata’s neighbourhoods.

The Srirampur Kalyan Samity, one of Garia’s oldest Puja committees, has grown in scale and spirit over five decades, with Khuti Puja marking the first beat of the festive drum once again.