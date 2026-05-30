Praxis Business School
Praxis Business School Holds Convocation Ceremony for PGDM Class of 2026 in Kolkata
Posted on 30 May 2026
14:38 PM
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Praxis Business School held the Convocation Ceremony for the PGDM Class of 2026 at Kala Mandir, Kolkata, on April 17, 2026, in the presence of graduating students, proud parents, faculty members and distinguished guests.
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The Convocation marked the culmination of a rigorous two-year journey at Praxis, where students undergo an industry-relevant, AI-enabled curriculum that combines academic rigour with practical application, preparing them to contribute meaningfully in the workplace from the outset.
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This year, Praxis had the privilege of welcoming Sanjiv Puri as the Chief Guest for the ceremony. In addition to building an illustrious career with ITC Ltd., Mr. Puri has played a significant leadership role in Indian industry through his association with organizations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and the BRICS Business Council – India Chapter.
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His gracious presence further strengthened the distinguished tradition of eminent leaders addressing Praxis graduates at Convocation ceremonies.
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The proceedings commenced with the customary academic procession, followed by opening remarks from Kamlesh Sajnani, Chairman of the Board of Governors. Addressing the graduating students, he reminded them that careers are built patiently over time and urged them to value learning in the early years of professional life. He stressed that growth comes not merely from completing tasks, but from solving problems, taking ownership and developing sound judgement through experience.
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Director Dr. Prithwis Mukerjee then presented the annual report, highlighting Praxis Business School’s academic evolution, its growing emphasis on AI and emerging technologies, research accomplishments and excellent placement outcomes. Drawing a powerful analogy between education and a voyage at sea, he described the students as ships now ready to leave the safety of the academic harbour and navigate the complexities of the professional world with resilience, wisdom and values.
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The conferring of diplomas, read out by Prof Kankana Mukhopadyay, Chairperson, PGP Office, was followed by the presentation of awards to students who excelled in academics and extracurricular activities. Anushka De secured the first rank in the merit list, while Ananya Pal received the prestigious Praxis Blue award for being the “Best All-Round Student.”
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Speaking about her experience at Praxis, merit topper Anushka De reflected on how the institution transformed her curiosity about business into a journey of experiential learning, collaboration and personal growth. She highlighted the role played by friendships, faculty mentorship and hands-on learning in preparing her for future opportunities. Praxis Blue awardee Ananya Pal spoke about the transformative impact of her time at Praxis, both academically and personally. She noted that the institution had given her the confidence to grow, lead and excel, and expressed pride in beginning her professional journey with KPMG India.
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The highlight of the evening was the keynote address delivered by Mr. Sanjiv Puri. In a thoughtful and inspiring speech, he spoke about the opportunities emerging in India, the importance of trust and integrity, the value of a growth mindset and the role of lifelong learning. Encouraging students to pursue careers they genuinely enjoy, he emphasized that meaningful success comes when individuals put their heart into what they do.
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Speaking about leadership, he stressed that trust is the foundation of effective teams and organizations. According to him, fairness, openness and integrity are essential qualities for leaders seeking alignment and engagement from colleagues and stakeholders. He also highlighted the importance of resilience, commitment and the ability to navigate challenges as qualities that distinguish outstanding managers and leaders.
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On mentorship and learning, Mr. Puri made a particularly memorable point by observing that while mentors are important, “menteeship” matters even more. He encouraged students to remain curious and cultivate the mindset of lifelong learners, emphasizing that those who truly wish to learn will always find a way forward.
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The ceremony concluded with closing remarks from Professor Charanpreet Singh, Co-founder and Director of Praxis Business School. He reminded students that in the long run, character and values matter deeply in shaping successful and meaningful careers. Urging graduates to conduct themselves with grace, decency and respect for others, he stressed the importance of integrity, relationships and a strong work ethic in both personal and professional life.
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The Convocation was formally declared closed by Kamlesh Sajnani and was followed by joyous celebrations marked by cap tosses, photographs and shared memories. As another Praxis class sets out to make its mark on the world, the institution looks back fondly on the journey shared with the graduating students and welcomes them warmly into the Praxis alumni community.
Last updated on 30 May 2026
14:39 PM
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