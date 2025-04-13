In pictures: Fossils gets Poila Parbon 2025 – Poila Kintu Ekla Noy off to a rocking start

1 6

On April 12, the second edition of Poila Parbon – Poila Kintu Ekla Noy, an initiative of Mindshaft Media Pvt Ltd, began with My Kolkata as the digital media partner. The event had Bangaliana at its core and got underway at the Boimela Prangon and will be on till April 15, with food, art, culture and music echoing the hearts of countless Bengalis entering the New Year.

It was Fossils who pulled in the crowd on day one and not a soul left disappointed, singing their hearts out, as Rupam Islam belted out one hit after another. The first day of Poila Parbon 2025 saw a footfall of around 9,000 with the days ahead looking to to even more packed.

Tanmoy Das provided the adrenaline on the drums and guitarist Allan Ao joined in the party as well, rocking many guitar solos. Rupam Islam said, “It is amazing to see such a crowd here today. The way you guys are singing along to our songs is the reason why we love performing.”

Before Fossils took centre stage, Bengali content creators were honoured and felicitated. Poila Parbon has a special Adbhut Bangali felicitation ceremony, where creators, who are raising the bar for Bangaliana on social media, are honoured.

Creator Prerana Das said, “It feels amazing to be included in this list and be felicitated along with such wonderful influencers. I’ve always wanted my work to be something that people connect with. To get showered with so much love is really special.”

Anthony Mondal, Arijit Chatterjee, and Subhojit Mondal from Calcutta Canvas were felicitated by Sujoyneel. Arpita Das who was feted last year, had the honour of felicitating Kanka Das. Arpita said, “I don’t stay in Kolkata and I end up missing most of these events, but it’s been lovely to see how Poila Parbon has grown and I have luckily been able to attend this both the times.”

Sayak Chakraborty was also on the list of Adbhut Bangali achievers. Avijit Biswas, aka Foodie Mama, said “ Celebrating Bengali creators is a very rare thing. Promoting the concept of Bangaliana and the essence of being Bangali is at the very centre of this event. It has become three times bigger and you can see that from the response of the crowd. We need more events like Poila Parbon.”