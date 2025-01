8 9

My Kolkata spoke to Avradeep Chakraborty, 28, from the Gravity Features group who has been performing stunts at RevOlution for the last couple of years. ‘I have been doing stunts since 2010. We always wear our helmets while doing stunts, we do not do any wheelies on open roads but practise only on private roads in a controlled environment,’ said Avradeep about the few stringent rules that he follows while doing stunts