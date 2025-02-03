ADVERTISEMENT

In pics: Theme pandals, morning ‘anjali’ and more on the second day of Saraswati Puja

From south to north Kolkata, Saraswati Puja themes make a buzz

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 03.02.25, 06:39 PM
North Kolkata Tarun Samiti Club near Sovabazar Metro paid tribute to matinee idol Mahanayak Uttam Kumar with its Saraswati Puja pandal themed ‘Oti Uttam’
1 9

North Kolkata Tarun Samiti Club near Sovabazar Metro paid tribute to matinee idol Mahanayak Uttam Kumar with its Saraswati Puja pandal themed ‘Oti Uttam’

Arnab Dutta
ADVERTISEMENT
The theme for Manicktala’s Thanthania Swami Vivekananda Sporting Club for their Saraswati Puja pandal was ‘Maa’ depicting motherhood
2 9

The theme for Manicktala’s Thanthania Swami Vivekananda Sporting Club for their Saraswati Puja pandal was ‘Maa’ depicting motherhood

Soumyajit Dey
Paying tribute to the late Zakir Hussain, Kestopur’s Prafulla Kanan (West) Adhibasi Bindra curated ‘Ustaad’ theme for Saraswati Puja
3 9

Paying tribute to the late Zakir Hussain, Kestopur’s Prafulla Kanan (West) Adhibasi Bindra curated ‘Ustaad’ theme for Saraswati Puja

Amit Datta
The pandal of Siriti Bidyabitan was decorated maintaining the traditional theme of Saraswati Puja
4 9

The pandal of Siriti Bidyabitan was decorated maintaining the traditional theme of Saraswati Puja

Soumyajit Dey
Behala Nutan Dal had a musical theme in its diamond jubilee year. The stunning idol has been made by artist Naba Kumar Paul
5 9

Behala Nutan Dal had a musical theme in its diamond jubilee year. The stunning idol has been made by artist Naba Kumar Paul

Sannidh Raychaudhuri
Bowbazar’s Bata Krishna Dham’s Saraswati Puja completed 120 years this year
6 9

Bowbazar’s Bata Krishna Dham’s Saraswati Puja completed 120 years this year

Sannidh Raychaudhuri
Students of Taki Boys School, Sealdah, took part in the morning ‘pushpanjali’ on Monday
7 9

Students of Taki Boys School, Sealdah, took part in the morning ‘pushpanjali’ on Monday

Arnab Dutta
The Nopany Institute in north Kolkata’s Girish Park upheld the tradition of Saraswati Puja, with students creating intricate rangoli designs, coordinating their attire to reflect the spirit of Basant Panchami. Plastic and thermocol were avoided to go eco-friendly
8 9

The Nopany Institute in north Kolkata’s Girish Park upheld the tradition of Saraswati Puja, with students creating intricate rangoli designs, coordinating their attire to reflect the spirit of Basant Panchami. Plastic and thermocol were avoided to go eco-friendly

Press Release
The theme colour for La Maternelle High & Primary School’s Saraswati Puja in Gariahat was red and white
9 9

The theme colour for La Maternelle High & Primary School’s Saraswati Puja in Gariahat was red and white

Arnab Dutta

RELATED TOPICS

Saraswati Puja Saraswati Puja Rituals Theme Pujas Kolkata Schools Pushpanjali
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE