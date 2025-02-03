In pics: Theme pandals, morning ‘anjali’ and more on the second day of Saraswati Puja

North Kolkata Tarun Samiti Club near Sovabazar Metro paid tribute to matinee idol Mahanayak Uttam Kumar with its Saraswati Puja pandal themed ‘Oti Uttam’Arnab Dutta
The theme for Manicktala’s Thanthania Swami Vivekananda Sporting Club for their Saraswati Puja pandal was ‘Maa’ depicting motherhoodSoumyajit Dey
Paying tribute to the late Zakir Hussain, Kestopur’s Prafulla Kanan (West) Adhibasi Bindra curated ‘Ustaad’ theme for Saraswati PujaAmit Datta
The pandal of Siriti Bidyabitan was decorated maintaining the traditional theme of Saraswati PujaSoumyajit Dey
Behala Nutan Dal had a musical theme in its diamond jubilee year. The stunning idol has been made by artist Naba Kumar PaulSannidh Raychaudhuri
Bowbazar’s Bata Krishna Dham’s Saraswati Puja completed 120 years this yearSannidh Raychaudhuri
Students of Taki Boys School, Sealdah, took part in the morning ‘pushpanjali’ on MondayArnab Dutta
The Nopany Institute in north Kolkata’s Girish Park upheld the tradition of Saraswati Puja, with students creating intricate rangoli designs, coordinating their attire to reflect the spirit of Basant Panchami. Plastic and thermocol were avoided to go eco-friendlyPress Release
The theme colour for La Maternelle High & Primary School’s Saraswati Puja in Gariahat was red and whiteArnab Dutta