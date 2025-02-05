ADVERTISEMENT

In pics: Potpourri of cultural shows enthrals visitors at International Kolkata Book Fair

Best of earthy music, dance and drama at Boi Mela Prangan in Salt Lake on Wednesday

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 05.02.25, 08:54 PM
Several performing artistes kept visitors at International Kolkata Book Fair engaged on Wednesday
Several performing artistes kept visitors at International Kolkata Book Fair engaged on Wednesday

Photographs by Soumyajit Dey
Women dressed in white saris perform on the ‘Jagobangla’ stage
Women dressed in white saris perform on the ‘Jagobangla’ stage

Students from different educational institutes picked up their guitars and microphones to perform in front of stalls drawing attention of passers-by
Students from different educational institutes picked up their guitars and microphones to perform in front of stalls drawing attention of passers-by

Adding a percussion, musicians set the mood at the fair accompanied by strings and vocals
Adding a percussion, musicians set the mood at the fair accompanied by strings and vocals

Street plays also pulled in crowds by addressing significant social issues
Street plays also pulled in crowds by addressing significant social issues

Visitors quickly turned into audience for the performers
Visitors quickly turned into audience for the performers

The book fair ground became an open stage for dancers performing to folk numbers
The book fair ground became an open stage for dancers performing to folk numbers

A doppelganger of Rabindranath Tagore was also spotted posing with a baul at the book fair on Wednesday
A doppelganger of Rabindranath Tagore was also spotted posing with a baul at the book fair on Wednesday

