In pics: Potpourri of cultural shows enthrals visitors at International Kolkata Book Fair

Several performing artistes kept visitors at International Kolkata Book Fair engaged on Wednesday
Women dressed in white saris perform on the ‘Jagobangla’ stage
Students from different educational institutes picked up their guitars and microphones to perform in front of stalls drawing attention of passers-by
Adding a percussion, musicians set the mood at the fair accompanied by strings and vocals
Street plays also pulled in crowds by addressing significant social issues
Visitors quickly turned into audience for the performers
The book fair ground became an open stage for dancers performing to folk numbers
A doppelganger of Rabindranath Tagore was also spotted posing with a baul at the book fair on Wednesday