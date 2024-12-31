100 cars rev up Kolkata On Wheels’ 20th ‘Car Treasure Hunt’

On December 15, 100 car owners gathered at Nazrul Tirtha in New Town to participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt around the city. My Kolkata was the digital media partner for the event Images by Krishnungshu Gangopadhyay and Arnab Dutta

Kolkata On Wheels, a magazine for motorists, held the 20th edition of ‘Car Treasure Hunt’, where participants set out on a sleuthing adventure, cracking codes and solving clues

The cars were flagged off from Nazrul Tirtha by RJ Jimmy Tangree of Friends FM in the presence of Aruna Ghosh and Joydip Sur from Kolkata On Wheels. The event was held in association with Indian Oil Corporation and Saini Toyota

The participants were given four activities to complete. They had to crack five clues for the first round to reach five secret destinations. The second activity was reaching two more destinations following a route map. For the third one, the motorists had to collect three scavenger items on the way. And finally, there was a quiz round

The theme of the treasure hunt this time was based on the five elements of nature — earth, water, fire, air, and space. The destinations were picked to represent these five elements within 50-km radius of the flag-off point

The clues took participants to varied places around the city — Behala Flying Club, Parsi Fire Temple in Burrabazar, ISRO office in New Town, Subhash Sarovar in Beleghata and the Eden Gardens

Speaking to My Kolkata, Aruna Ghosh said: ‘The aim of this event is not racing. We focus on road safety and want people to explore the city more. The event was a great success and everyone enjoyed it from old participants to new. The response was great this time’

The motorists turned up with family and friends to participate in the treasure hunt

Indrani Netram, before zooming out of the starting line with her husband on the wheel, said, ‘We are excited to see where the clues take us. The adrenaline is high!’