Illuminated Raj Bhavan, Metro update and more Kolkata news in pictures

Ahead of Republic Day, Raj Bhavan is illuminated in TricolourAG
Two new rakes (MR-504 and MR-512), popularly known as Dalian rake, reached Noapara carshed of Metro Railway, Kolkata on January 14. These rakes have been procured through global tender, and reached Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port on a ship on January 12. Total of 16 coaches were lowered from the ship and joined before sending it to Noapara carshed with the help of a diesel engineOfficial Press Release
Classical Music Conference 2025, organised by information & cultural affairs department, was inaugurated at Ektara Muktamancha on Wednesday. Indranil Sen, state minister of tourism and technical education, training & skill development and MOS, information and cultural affairs departments; musicians Hariprasad Chaurasia, Amiya Ranjan Banerjee, Tanmoy Bose and other eminent personalities of classical music were present at the inaugural programme on WednesdayAmit Datta
(L-R) Pritha Roy, educationist; Joyati Saha, advocate, Calcutta High Court; Abhik Saha, farmer leader and rural rights activist; Abhijeet Banerjee, social activist and Tejvinder Singh Chatta, rural business entrepreneur at the press conference of Farmers’ Organisation Backed Education Trust announces opening of 500 rural play-schools with mass teaching of spoken englishPress Release
The Calcutta Heritage Collective launched its Chaitanya Library restoration and revival initiative with a spectacular evening of music and art at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata, on January 12. The event was a celebration of art and music, graced by the presence of renowned percussion maestro and cause ambassador, Bickram Ghosh, who enthralled the audience with an exclusive live concert. Shuvaprasanna, with his 73 years of experience, created a stunning painting live in front of the audience in just half an hourPress Release
As a tractor ploughs a field in Nadia district, storks prey on the insects emerging from the soilRamit Sarkar
Gangasagar pilgrims return home on Wednesday after 'punyasnan' or holy dipPintu Mondal
Srishtishree Mela at Shyambazar's Deshbandhu Park was thronged by visitors on Wednesday. The 11-day fair will end on January 20Arnab Dutta
With only 18 days left for Saraswati Puja, Kumartuli artists prepare idols of the Hindu goddess of knowledge. This year, Saraswati Puja will be celebrated on February 2Satyajit Shaw