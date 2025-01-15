Illuminated Raj Bhavan, Metro update and more Kolkata news in pictures

5 9

The Calcutta Heritage Collective launched its Chaitanya Library restoration and revival initiative with a spectacular evening of music and art at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata, on January 12. The event was a celebration of art and music, graced by the presence of renowned percussion maestro and cause ambassador, Bickram Ghosh, who enthralled the audience with an exclusive live concert. Shuvaprasanna, with his 73 years of experience, created a stunning painting live in front of the audience in just half an hour