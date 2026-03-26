IDEASync 2026 brings industry, academia, and policy leaders together in Kolkata

The IDEAS Foundation – Technology Innovation Hub at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata, hosted the 3rd IDEASync Industry Connect Meet 2026 at Fairfield by Marriott, Newtown.

The event convened leaders from industry, including NTPC, IBM, TCS, PwC, UCO Bank, Ambuja Neotia, ISI Kolkata and the government to explore the evolving landscape of data science, artificial intelligence, data-driven innovation, and translational use of data across industries, especially in the intersection of technology and sectors like finance, healthcare, manufacturing and others.

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Opening session and keynotes

The inaugural session featured addresses by Ayanendranath Basu (ISI), Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay (IDEAS Foundation), Sameer Sharma (NTPC), R.V.N. Vishweshwar (Hindustan Copper Limited) and Abhimannu Rajak (UCO Bank). Their remarks set the tone for a day focused on collaboration and forward-looking insights. AI gives directions, doesn't ensure success. People are the key to change management for corporations, especially in setting data-contexts and insights from academic collaboration.

Panel discussions and talks

The first panel, ‘Addressing Today’s Industry Challenges through a Data Lens’, moderated by Dipankar Chakrabarti (CtoE Consultancy, former PwC), brought together experts from PwC, IEM-UEM Group, National Statistics Office, and Blue Copper Technologies. The discussion highlighted how data-driven strategies are reshaping decision-making across sectors. Data protection, data governance and sustainability challenges were highlighted.

An invited talk by Amitava Bandyopadhyay (ISI) examined ‘Data Analytics in the Age of Agentic AI,’ emphasising the paradigm shift toward autonomous, goal-driven AI systems.

The second panel, ‘Are AI Projects Able to Deliver Value at Scale?’ moderated by Kripadyuti Sarkar (Ambuja Neotia), featured leaders from LTI Mindtree, UCO Bank, Kredent Group, and Birla Corporation. The session addressed the gap between AI pilots and enterprise-scale impact, focusing on governance, ROI, and integration.

Deb Majumder (IBM Consulting) followed with a talk on “The Double-Edged Sword: Securing Data in the AI Age,” underscoring the urgency of robust cybersecurity frameworks.

Innovation and Startup Focus

Post-lunch sessions showcased the innovation ecosystem.

Agnimitra Biswas and Sujoy K. Biswas (IDEAS TIH) presented technology updates, while Rimjhim Ray (Goa Angels) offered an investor’s perspective in ‘What Tech Investors Look For’.

“AI doesn’t operate in a vacuum. Ultimately, your product has to sell itself. Ventures have to make money. So, how well do founders understand their customers? How are you different? Your moat can be your domain knowledge to solve a common problem.”

The Startup Showcase provided a platform for emerging ventures in AI/ML and data science. Selected startups presented their solutions in 10-minute slots, with the audience voting to recognise the ‘Most Innovative Startup’. Others engaged through networking and product literature distribution, reinforcing IDEASync’s role in nurturing entrepreneurial innovation.

Seven data startups wereselected for the showcase

Sociohood Technologies AIgomatic Global MyCelen AI Neuroncy Healthcare Oratech Labs Vixplor Analytics Aimtech Dynamics

Sociohood was adjudged the best innovative data startup.

Sociohood was adjudged the best innovative data startup

Closing reflections

The final panel, ‘After the AI Boom: What Will Define the Next Decade of Data and Intelligence?’ moderated by Pradipta Chakraborty (TCS Research), featured experts from TCS, ISI, Kolkata and IDEAS TIH. Discussions explored responsible AI, durable edge intelligence, and human-AI collaboration.

The event concluded with a strong call to action for cross-sector collaboration, responsible deployment, and sustained investment in innovation ecosystems.