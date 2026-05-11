Short stormy spells to mark Kolkata’s week, gusty winds and rain likely till midweek

Kolkata is set for a week of unsettled weather with thunderstorms, gusty winds and spells of rain dominating the forecast, issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The warning issued on May 11 indicates that storm activity will peak between Monday and Wednesday before easing slightly later in the week.

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On Monday, May 11, the city may see isolated thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34°C while the minimum may settle near 26°C.

Tuesday, May 12, could turn more active with stronger gusts reaching 40 to 50 kmph and chances of heavy rain in isolated pockets. The day temperature may dip to around 33°C and the night temperature to 25°C.

The unsettled pattern is expected to persist on Wednesday, May 13, with similar thunderstorm activity and isolated heavy showers. Temperatures are likely to remain moderated at 32°C and 25°C.

By Thursday, May 14, rainfall activity may reduce slightly though light to moderate showers and cloudy skies are expected. The mercury may read 33°C and 26°C.

Friday, May 15, is likely to bring partly cloudy conditions with brief spells of rain. The maximum temperature could rise marginally to 34°C with the minimum around 26°C.

Over the weekend, Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, Kolkata may experience a mix of sunshine and passing showers. Temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 27°C.

The continuing spell of rain and cloud cover is likely to keep the usual mid-May heat in check, offering some relief even as humidity levels remain high. Residents have been advised to stay cautious during thunderstorm hours, especially in the afternoons and evenings.