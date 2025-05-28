Heavy rains to lash Kolkata this week; IMD issues thunderstorm, lightning warning

Kolkata is set to witness heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds over the next one week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday, issuing a thunderstorm and lightning warning.

While some parts of the city may witness scattered rainfall from May 28 to June 4, a few pockets are likely to get lashed by heavy downspour during the period.

From 1pm on May 28 to 8.30am on May 29, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places across the city. This trend is expected to continue until May 31 as Kolkata remains under a blanket of moisture-laden clouds, the IMD said.

The pattern may slightly shift from 8.30am on May 31 to the same time on June 1, with scattered rainfall. The intensity of rain is likely to drop from June 2, with scattered rains. By June 4, only a few pockets would witness rain, as per IMD prediction.

While temperatures are not expected to change significantly during this period, the combination of humidity and cloud cover may make conditions more challenging for commuters.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h and lightning are likely to affect isolated areas of Kolkata from the afternoon of May 28. This will be followed on May 29 by heavy rain measuring between 7–11 cm, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall between 12–20 cm at one or two locations. On May 30, heavy rain is again forecasted for some parts of the city.

Authorities have advised caution due to potential hazards such as traffic congestion in urban areas, minor damage to weak or temporary structures, and risks from lightning, particularly in open spaces.

Coastal alerts are also in effect. Fishermen have been strictly warned not to venture into the northern and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts from May 28 to May 30. Wind speeds in these regions may reach 65 km/h and seas are expected to remain rough to very rough, with swell surges of up to 1.5 meters forecasted.

The IMD has issued advisories outlining possible impacts including crop damage and disruptions to daily life, urging local authorities and residents to remain prepared.