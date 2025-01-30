As Kolkata’s Haso-Hasi debuts, meet a few more book fair mascots from around the world

The International Kolkata Book Fair, which is celebrating its 48th edition, has introduced its first official mascot — two ducks named Haso and Hasi. Mascots are a popular feature at book fairs around the world, and several fairs, like Leipzig Book Fair in Germany, the Hong Kong Book Fair, and the world’s largest floating book fair — Logos Hope, have their respective mascots. Read all about the ducks gaining popularity in Kolkata to a mythical character in Hong Kong in this quick guide to book fair mascots.

International Kolkata Book Fair

Ashim Paul

For the first time since its inception, the International Kolkata Book Fair has unveiled its official mascot — two ducks named Haso and Hasi. The mascots, this year, have been dressed in blue, keeping the focus country, Germany, in mind. The book fair, which started in 1976, is the largest non-trade book fair in the world. The mascot has been designed by a student of Sister Nivedita University, and Haso and Hasi have been placed at various points of the book fair ground to greet the bibliophiles. The Kolkata Book Fair that started on January 28, will end on February 29, in Boi Mela Prangan in Karunamoyee in Kolkata’s Salt Lake.

Leipzig Book Fair

The official mascot of the Leipzig Book Fair is Messemännchen, designed by Gerhard Behrendt — a popular German director, author and puppet designer. Created in 1964, Messemännchen was originally made as an advertisement feature for the Leipzig Trade Fair. This book fair that dates back to the 15th century, was the largest book fair in Germany from 1632 to 1945.

Miami Book Fair International

Miami Book Fair International does not have an official mascot. The book fair, which will celebrate its 42nd edition in 2025, however, had a mouse called Geronimo Stilton and a monkey named Stanza at the book fair in 2024. Stilton is a popular Italian literary character created by children’s author Elisabetta Dami. Both Stilton and Stanza met bibliophiles at the children’s alley at the Miami Book Fair. Originally named ‘Books by the Bay’, the book fair was founded in 1984, and is one of the largest literary festivals in the US.

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

The mascot of the book fair is Bullseye, who is also the mascot of the Target Corporation. A bull terrier, the dog has a Target logo on his left eye area. Bullseye was found at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Book’s Target stage, and was a hit among the children. The book fair began in 1996 and celebrated its 29th edition in 2024.

Hong Kong Book Fair

In 2024, MYAKU-MYAKU was the mascot of the Hong Kong Book Fair. The Children’s Book Fair had mascots named Ryan King and Melonis in 2023. MYAKU-MYAKU is a mythical creature, and is also the mascot of Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan. The Hong Kong Book Fair’s first edition was held in 1990. An annual event, the book fair has been witnessing steady growth in terms of attendees and participants.

Logos Hope

Logos Hope is the largest floating book fair in the world. The mascot of Logos Hope is El Capitano, a smiling captain dressed in blue and white, who is popular among children onboard the ship. Also a nonprofit organisation, the book fair travels around the globe visiting the major ports to promote education. Originally built as a ferry MV Gustav Vasa in 1973, in 2004, a faith-based organisation Gute Bücher für Alle took over and converted Logos Hope into a floating book fair. The ship, so far, has visited 150 countries and 480 ports, and currently sails under Malta’s flag.

Cairo International Book Fair

Not a mascot per se, but paying homage to a noted personality — the Cairo International Book Fair chose Dr. Ahmed Mustagir Mustafa, an eminent biologist and poet. The 56th session of the book fair in 2025 was dedicated to him, making him the ‘Character of the Cairo International Book Fair’. Fatima Al-Maadoul, a prominent author with notable contribution to children literature, was named the ‘Character of the Children’s Exhibition’. The Cairo Book Fair is one of the largest book fairs in the Middle East.