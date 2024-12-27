ADVERTISEMENT

Half-mast at Fort William, food festival at Sovabazar Rajbari and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 27.12.24, 06:40 PM
The National Flag flies at half-mast at Fort William on Friday to pay respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on December 26 night. A seven-day national mourning has been announced
1 7

The National Flag flies at half-mast at Fort William on Friday to pay respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on December 26 night. A seven-day national mourning has been announced

Soumyajit Dey
ADVERTISEMENT
Food connoisseurs indulge to their heart’s content at Rajbaritey Rajbhog - a food festival - at Sovabazar Rajbari on Friday. The event ends on December 29
2 7

Food connoisseurs indulge to their heart’s content at Rajbaritey Rajbhog - a food festival - at Sovabazar Rajbari on Friday. The event ends on December 29

Arnab Dutta
Visitors at an art exhibition at Birla Industrial and Technology Museum in Ballygunge on Friday
3 7

Visitors at an art exhibition at Birla Industrial and Technology Museum in Ballygunge on Friday

Soumyajit Dey
Krishnanagar is buzzing with its traditional Christmas Fair, which will continue till January 1
4 7

Krishnanagar is buzzing with its traditional Christmas Fair, which will continue till January 1

Ramit Sarkar
Forty-four Alipore Correctional Home prisoners, under the guidance and grooming of Alokananda Roy, perform a ‘Unity in diversity’ dance programme as part of Pous Mela in Santiniketan
5 7

Forty-four Alipore Correctional Home prisoners, under the guidance and grooming of Alokananda Roy, perform a ‘Unity in diversity’ dance programme as part of Pous Mela in Santiniketan

Rupesh Bhakat
Visitors browse through saris at a stall at Kreta Suraksha Mela 2024-2025 at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday. The fair will continue till December 28
6 7

Visitors browse through saris at a stall at Kreta Suraksha Mela 2024-2025 at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday. The fair will continue till December 28

Suvendu Das
Pilgrims have started reaching the Gangasagar transit camp near Strand Road on Friday
7 7

Pilgrims have started reaching the Gangasagar transit camp near Strand Road on Friday

Arnab Dutta

RELATED TOPICS

Picks Of The Day Food Festival Sovabazar Rajbari Pous Mela Santiniketan Alokananda Roy Manmohan Singh Fort William Birla Industrial And Technological Museum (BITM) Strand Road Netaji Indoor Stadium
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE