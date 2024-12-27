Half-mast at Fort William, food festival at Sovabazar Rajbari and other Kolkata news in pictures

The National Flag flies at half-mast at Fort William on Friday to pay respect to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on December 26 night. A seven-day national mourning has been announcedSoumyajit Dey
Food connoisseurs indulge to their heart’s content at Rajbaritey Rajbhog - a food festival - at Sovabazar Rajbari on Friday. The event ends on December 29Arnab Dutta
Visitors at an art exhibition at Birla Industrial and Technology Museum in Ballygunge on FridaySoumyajit Dey
Krishnanagar is buzzing with its traditional Christmas Fair, which will continue till January 1Ramit Sarkar
Forty-four Alipore Correctional Home prisoners, under the guidance and grooming of Alokananda Roy, perform a ‘Unity in diversity’ dance programme as part of Pous Mela in SantiniketanRupesh Bhakat
Visitors browse through saris at a stall at Kreta Suraksha Mela 2024-2025 at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Friday. The fair will continue till December 28Suvendu Das
Pilgrims have started reaching the Gangasagar transit camp near Strand Road on FridayArnab Dutta