Gun salute for singer Protul Mukhopadhyay, honour for tech school founder and other Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 15.02.25, 06:54 PM
The mortal remains of veteran singer-composer Protul Mukhopadhyay, best known for his rendition of ‘Aami Banglaay Gaan Gai’, were accorded a 21-gun salute at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday afternoon. He passed away at the age of 82 at SSKM Hospital on Saturday morning. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers were among dignitaries who paid their last respects
My Kolkata
A glimpse of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation parks and squares department’s annual flower show at Mohar Kunja on Saturday. The four-day event ends on Sunday
Suvendu Das
St Xavier’s University vice-chancellor Rev Dr John Felix Raj SJ conferred the Doctor of Literature ( DLitt, Honoris Causa) on founder and chancellor Govindasamy Viswanathan at the varsity’s sixth convocation ceremony at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town on Saturday
Suvendu Das
The yet-to-be-opened Kalighat skywalk dazzles on Saturday evening. The inauguration of the much-awaited skywalk has not been announced
AG

