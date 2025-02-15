Gun salute for singer Protul Mukhopadhyay, honour for tech school founder and other Kolkata news in pictures

1 4

The mortal remains of veteran singer-composer Protul Mukhopadhyay, best known for his rendition of ‘Aami Banglaay Gaan Gai’, were accorded a 21-gun salute at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday afternoon. He passed away at the age of 82 at SSKM Hospital on Saturday morning. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers were among dignitaries who paid their last respects