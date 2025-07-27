Gaurav Ghosh triumphs in Seniors category as Kolkata’s golf stars shine in Gurgaon

Gaurav Ghosh, captain of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC), claimed a landmark victory in the Seniors category at the All India Senior & Mid-Amateur Championship, held from July 23 to 25, at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurgaon. Ghosh’s performance, marked by consistency and composure, saw him finish 1-under par, the lowest-ever recorded score in the Seniors division of the tournament.

“This is a great feeling,” Ghosh said after lifting the trophy. “Winning a national championship is always a huge honour, both for me and for the club. It’s also a proud moment for the state.”

The three-round stroke play event was contested in two categories—Mid-Amateurs (ages 35–54) and Seniors (55 and above). Ghosh, who had played the course before, but was competing in a national-level event at the venue for the first time, held off a strong challenge from David D’Souza with clutch birdies on the 14th and 16th holes on the final day.

“My putting let me down on the first two days,” he admitted. “But on the final day, I putted well and managed to hold off the pressure.”

Preparation for the tournament began overseas. Ghosh had recently returned from the United States, where he spent a week training with professional golfer Arjun Atwal in Orlando. “I was on a work-cum-vacation trip, but took time to train with Arjun. We played together, and he gave me a few helpful tips — especially on driving — that really worked during the tournament,” said Ghosh.

Back in India, he spent two intensive weeks sharpening his game ahead of the nationals. “I practised hard once I returned. I knew I had to give it everything,” he said.

The victory has earned Ghosh a spot on the Indian team for the Asia-Pacific Senior Championship to be held in Manila later this year. “That’s the next big goal,” he added. “I’ll be preparing even harder to represent the country at an international level.”

Kolkata’s golden run didn’t stop there. In the Mid-Amateur category, RCGC’s Ranjit Singh produced a stunning final round of 7-under 65 — following earlier rounds of 74 and 69 — to win the title by a commanding margin.

With both senior and mid-amateur national titles now in Kolkata’s grasp, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club has every reason to celebrate a remarkable chapter in Indian amateur golf.