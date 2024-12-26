ADVERTISEMENT

Gangasagar transit camp, Christo Utsav and more Kolkata news in pictures

My Kolkata Web Desk Kolkata Published 26.12.24, 06:16 PM
Special lighting, prayers and songs marked Christo Utsav at Upasana Mandir, popularly known as Kach Mandir, in Santiniketan on the Visva-Bharati University campus on Wednesday
Rupesh Bhakat
Floral tributes were offered on behalf of Kolkata Municipal Corporation at the tomb of Henry Louis Vivian Derozio on his 193rd death anniversary at South Park Street Cemetery on Thursday
Suvendu Das
Children take part ‘Stand for Stunts’, an open-air science show, as part of the ongoing Winter Fest at Birla Industrial & Technological Museum, Kolkata
Birla Industrial and Technological Museum
Bamboo structures come up at the Gangasagar transit camp near Strand Road for pilgrims
Soumyajit Dey

