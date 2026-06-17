From Chernobyl crisis to Godfather simulations: Sangam MUN 2026 draws youth delegates in Kolkata

A two-day youth-led Model United Nations conference was organised at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) here on May 30 and 31, bringing together students and young delegates for debates and simulations on international and domestic issues.

The event, titled Sangam Model United Nations 2026 (SMUN), was organised by the Sangam Youth Foundation and featured committees modelled on institutions such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Lok Sabha and the International Press Corps.

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Besides conventional committees, the conference also hosted online simulations based on the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction process and the fictional world of the Sicilian Mafia, inspired by the "Godfather" series.

According to organisers, the UNSC committee discussed the future of the international maritime security regime, while delegates in a simulation of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev's cabinet deliberated on challenges arising from the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

The Lok Sabha committee debated a legislative issue related to regional and religious practices, while the UNODC committee focused on global challenges linked to crime and governance.

The International Press Corps covered committee proceedings through reports, interviews and press conferences conducted during the event.

Organisers said the conference concluded with a closing ceremony recognising participants and committee executives.