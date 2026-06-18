Kolkata rocked by Fossils Khas Mahajhor, witnessing a memorable evening

The history of Bengali rock music gained another notable chapter on June 7. A musical storm swept through Netaji Indoor Stadium as the city witnessed Fossils Khas Mahajhor, organised by Festivity Factor in association with Planet E3, with anandabazar.com and My Kolkata as the media partners.

Fossils performed for around three hours, keeping their fans enthralled throughout with their highly energetic performance. The entire stadium resonated with loud cheers as every track by Fossils was sung in unison by fans in the packed venue.

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Whether it was Fossils’ popular classics or songs from their new album, Fossils 7, every number was sung in chorus by their die-hard fans. For the first time, audiences got to hear all the songs from Fossils 7 performed live. Fossils enthusiasts travelled from different parts of West Bengal and even other Indian states to be part of this grand gathering in Kolkata.

According to Festivity Factor, Fossils Khas Mahajhor was among the largest and most successful events ever organised by the company. Delighted by the response, Director Prashanta Kumar Sur said, "We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response to Fossils Khas Mahajhor. Watching a sold-out Netaji Indoor Stadium sing every word with the band was an incredible experience. This is the power of Bangla rock. Fossils continues to unite generations of listeners, and we are proud to have created a platform for this historic celebration."

The event brought together two iconic names equally cherished by Bengalis – Fossils and Boroline. Presented by Boroline Khas Soap, the event proved to be much more than a regular music festival. Just as Boroline has been an integral part of Bengali households for nearly a century, Fossils has been playing rock music for almost three decades and has found a place in the hearts of its admirers. Other sponsors, such as Peedee, Nikko Park, 93.5 Red FM, and Dough As You Like, also made significant contributions to the event's success.

With the overwhelming crowd and incredible enthusiasm among the spectators, the concert reached another level. Once again, Fossils' fans proved that their admiration for the band remains as strong as ever despite the passing years. At the same time, the event highlighted how, even after nearly three decades, Fossils continues to hold a special place in the hearts of listeners across generations.

As the concert drew to a close, thousands of people began singing in unison. Indeed, the concert proved to be a truly memorable experience in every way, serving as a perfect celebration of Bengali rock music and the spirit of Kolkata.

The digital media partner for this event is My Kolkata.