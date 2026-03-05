Kolkata set for largely dry week, slight rise in night temperatures, possibility of rain on Monday

Kolkata is expected to experience a largely dry and stable stretch of weather through the coming week, with only a brief possibility of light rain or thundershowers around Monday, March 9, according to the latest regional forecast for south Bengal.

Thursday, March 5, will remain dry across the city with the maximum temperature hovering around 32°C and the minimum near 20°C. Warm afternoons and relatively comfortable evenings are likely to set the tone for the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, March 6, the weather is expected to stay clear and dry with temperatures around 33°C during the day and 21°C at night. Saturday, March 7, will see similar conditions with a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of about 22°C as night temperatures gradually rise across Gangetic West Bengal.

Sunday, March 8, is also likely to remain dry in Kolkata with the mercury touching about 33°C in the afternoon and settling near 22°C after sunset. The pattern of warm days and mild nights will continue across the city and adjoining districts.

A slight change could arrive on Monday, March 9, when light rain or a brief thundershower may occur at one or two places in and around Kolkata. Day temperatures are expected to be close to 32°C while the minimum may remain around 23°C.

Conditions are expected to stabilise again from Tuesday. March 10 should see dry weather returning with temperatures around 32°C and 23°C. Wednesday, March 11 is likely to follow the same trend with a maximum of about 32°C and a minimum of 23°C.

The broader forecast indicates no major fluctuation in maximum temperatures through the week, while minimum temperatures may rise by around 2 to 3°C initially before stabilising.

With no major weather warnings issued for Kolkata, the city is set for a calm early March spell marked by warm afternoons and gradually milder nights.