Fairs and shows across the city and more Kolkata news in pictures

Indian cricket team’s first practice session of the white ball season gets underway at the Eden Gardens on Sunday ahead of the first T20I vs England scheduled for January 22My Kolkata
West Bengal State Handicrafts Expo 2024-25 is being organised by the micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department at the City Square Ground (in front of Central Mall) in New Town till February 7. One can get their hands on Bengal handicrafts at this fairAmit Datta
Acropolis Mall, in collaboration with the Carrom Association of Bengal, hosted a day-long Invitational Carrom Tournament on January 19. The event brought together 34 skilled players in a doubles format, competing on 29-inch federation standard boards, showcasing precision and strategy across knockout roundsMerlin Group
On Sunday, workers clean and restore Netaji’s iconic statue at Shyambazar's five-point crossing ahead of this birth anniversary on January 23Arnab Dutta
Visitors take photographs at a flower show at Rabindra Sarobar opposite Bengal Rowing Club gate. The event will continue till January 19, SundaySoumyajit Dey
Migratory birds like painted storks have assembled at Rabindra Sarobar. The birds take shelter on the trees at an island in the lakeSoumyajit Dey
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has begun demolition of the collapsed building in Baghajatin's Vidyasagar Colony on January 16Soumyajit Dey
Gangasagar pilgrims return home on January 15 after 'punyasnan' or holy dipPintu Mondal
The Kalighat skywalk is nearing completion with application of last-minute decorationsAG
Tricolour and decorations on sale for Republic Day in Burrabazar on MondayAG
The banks of the Ganga (Hooghly) were teeming with pilgrims and devotees at the Sagar Island and Kolkata from the crack of dawn on Makar Sankranti on January 14. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will align in the night sky, including around the time of Sankranti. This alignment is part of a planetary parade that lasts for several weeks and is considered highly auspiciousAshim Paul and Soumyajit Dey