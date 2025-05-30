Explore eco-printing at Chhobi-o-Ghor Art Gallery this weekend

Dive into the world of natural dyes and creative expression this weekend at Kolkata’s Chhobi-o-Ghor Art Gallery, which is set to host a two-day workshop on eco-printing on fabric, from May 31 to June 1.

The workshop will take place at P384 Keyatala Lane, Golpark, from 5.30pm to 8pm. The participation fee is Rs 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Part of an ongoing series of art workshops aimed at making art more accessible to the public, this unique session focuses on eco-printing—an age-old, sustainable technique that uses natural elements like leaves and flowers to create beautiful, organic patterns on fabric.

“Chhobi-o-Ghor is committed to bringing art to the masses,” said Saikat Mondal, director of the art gallery.

“We regularly conduct workshops on various art forms including textile, pottery, and terracotta. This eco-printing workshop is part of our textile arts series, designed especially for those who want to explore eco-friendly methods of fabric dyeing,” he added.

Guided by experienced faculty from Kolkata’s art colleges and practicing professionals in the field of textile design, the participants will gain hands-on experience in eco-printing.

The workshop will cover everything—from material preparation to the actual printing process—using vibrant leaves and flowers such as hibiscus, rose, and other local foliage.

Whether you’re an artist, a fashion enthusiast, or simply curious about sustainable art forms, this workshop promises a refreshing experience rooted in tradition and creativity.

Chhobi-o-Ghor will soon be announcing a series of fun, hands-on art workshops, specially curated for children to make the most of their summer vacation.