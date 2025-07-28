Thundershowers drench Kolkata; Met department issues yellow alert

The Met department issued a yellow alert for Kolkata on Monday (July 28) afternoon, warning of light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds.

The Met forecasts frequent spells of showers over the next 24 hours accompanied by intermittent gusty winds, from the evening of Monday and till early morning on Tuesday.

With moisture-laden winds feeding the system, urban flooding in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and localised power outages are possible.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday stood at 31.8°C, marginally below normal by 0.8 degrees, while the minimum temperature settled at 27.1°C, slightly above normal. Humidity levels remained high, with a maximum relative humidity of 96% and a minimum of 72%, contributing to the sultry and unstable atmosphere.

According to the IMD, rainfall between 11.30am on July 27 and 11.30am on July 28 was 3.8 mm, with 0.2 mm recorded since 8.30am this morning. However, this lull is not expected to last.

Above, Esplanade on Monday afternoon

The short-term forecast indicates light to moderate rain or thundershowers are “very likely” to occur at most places across the city through the evening and continue into Tuesday. The south Bengal special bulletin notes that Kolkata and adjoining districts will continue to see weather disturbances over the next three days, accompanied by thunderstorm activity and lightning risk.

The IMD bulletin attributes the heightened activity to a cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh, coupled with an active monsoon trough extending from northwest India into the Bay of Bengal. These conditions are fostering significant convective activity over Gangetic West Bengal, with Kolkata placed under continuous storm watch.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain indoors during thunderstorm activity, avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles, and steer clear of waterlogged streets and underpasses.