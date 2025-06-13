Shine on, dad: Accessories that sparkle with meaning

This Father’s Day, go beyond the usual gifts and celebrate the unique bond you share with your dad through timeless accessories that embody love, perfection and craftsmanship. From intricately designed coat buttons to classic neck chains, these thoughtfully designed accessories will suit every dad — the gentleman, the modern style icon, or the cool, quirky trendsetter.

Accessories have long symbolised elegance and heritage — and it’s time men embrace that too. My Kolkata brings you a curated list of local stores and online platforms where you can find the perfect pick.

Classic Bracelets

This simple yet suave accessory is a timeless classic. From snake chain designs to gold, silver and diamond variants, bracelets come in a wide range of styles to suit your taste. Their versatility makes them a perfect match for both ethnic and western outfits.

Silver bracelets are available for as low as Rs 649, while gold ones can go upwards of Rs 60,000. Snake chain bracelets, known for their sleek finish, start at around Rs 1,000.

Where to buy: Avama Jewellers, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation, Caratlane, Salty

Neck Chains

Modern, minimal and meticulously crafted, neck chains are effortlessly cool. Think classic silver and gold chains, diamond-studded designs, thick rope styles, and sleek box chains — there’s something for every aesthetic. Whether paired with a kurta or a crisp solid shirt, a well-chosen neck chain can instantly elevate the look.

Prices online start from under Rs 500. You can also opt for personalised variants with your father’s name engraved on the accessory — a stylish yet sentimental touch.

Where to buy: Myntra, Tanishq, Etchcraft Emporium

Rings

From chunky statement pieces to sleek, minimal bands, rings offer a stylish way to accessorise. Choose from intricate designs or keep it classic with plain silver or platinum finishes — there's something for every mood and occasion.

Elegant options are available for under Rs 3,000, while personalised rings with custom engravings typically start at above Rs 3,000.

Where to buy: Giva, Aya’s, Madanji Meghraj Jewellers

Lapel pins, brooches and coat buttons

Lapel pins, brooches and coat buttons bring a refined edge to men’s formalwear. Be it a sleek metallic pin, a vintage-inspired brooch, or intricately designed buttons, these accessories can instantly elevate blazers, bandhgalas and sherwanis. Elegant options are available online starting from Rs 1,000.

Where to buy: Peluche, Clay Mango, Tossido, Amazon, JTR Handicrafts

Cufflinks

Cufflinks are small yet stylish accessories used to fasten the cuffs of dress shirts, particularly those with French cuffs that feature a double fold and require a closure. Available in materials like gold, silver, leather, or wood, they come in a variety of designs — from classic to quirky.

Though typically paired with formal wear, cufflinks can also be styled with casual outfits for a dash of elegance, depending on the design and occasion. Prices start at under Rs 1,000.

Where to buy: Jeluxa, Azga, Peluche, Tossido

Tie bars and pins

Designed to keep the tie in place, tie bars are pins are a great idea for both formal occasions as well as everyday office wear. You can opt for sleek, minimal designs or more intricately engraved variants available online. Tie bars and pins are available for under Rs 2,000.

Where to buy: Myntra, Tossido

Watches

Wristwatches remain one of the most popular and timeless gift choices. Whether you’re looking for a sleek analogue watch, a feature-packed smartwatch, or a trendy digital timepiece, there’s something to suit every style and budget. From high-end luxury models to everyday casual wear, wristwatches make thoughtful and practical gifts.

Where to buy: Titan, Helios, Casio, Shoppers Stop, Myntra