Drama fest, oil seepage in Garia and more Kolkata news in pictures

Visitors enjoy different performances at 24th Natyamela in Rabindra Sadan. It started on February 5 and will continue till February 13Soumyajit Dey
With only three days left for the Kolkata International Book Fair, book lovers make the most of it. In picture, bibliophiles queue up at the Karunamoyee Metro station on ThursdayAmit Datta
Processions and resultant traffic snarls around Esplanade gave a tough time to all and sundry on Thursday, even horses drawing a golden carriageAG
The University of European Applied Sciences(UE), Berlin, Germany under the Global University System, (GUS) extended support for the school education of the marginalised girls of Loreto Rainbow Homes Foundation, Kolkata. Ernst Sugandharajah, CEO Global University System; Sagi Hartov, the CEO of GUS Germany GmbH(GGG); Barbara Voss, consul-general of the Federal Republic of Germany; Tom Reiner, regional director, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata and Sr Priyanka Topno, director, Loreto Rainbow Homes were present at the eventLoreto Rainbow Homes
A member of the Geological Survey of India collect samples from the oil seep at the Sarkar house in Garia on Thursday. About a month ago, residents for almost 50 years of ward no 29 of Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality, Ratan Kumar Sarkar (63) and Shampa Sarkar (54) complained that for the past two years, the pillar on the left of the house has been spilling oilPintu Mondal