Drama fest, oil seepage in Garia and more Kolkata news in pictures

A member of the Geological Survey of India collect samples from the oil seep at the Sarkar house in Garia on Thursday. About a month ago, residents for almost 50 years of ward no 29 of Rajpur-Sonarpur Municipality, Ratan Kumar Sarkar (63) and Shampa Sarkar (54) complained that for the past two years, the pillar on the left of the house has been spilling oil