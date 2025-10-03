Rain alert for Kolkata as depression lingers, Puja carnival on Red Road may face disruption

The deep depression that crossed south Odisha has weakened into a depression over interior Odisha, but continues to keep south Bengal under a rain alert. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system will move further north-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked low by Friday evening.

For south Bengal, the forecast on October 3 mentions light to moderate rain or thundershowers across most districts, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at one or two places in Birbhum and heavy rain in parts of East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan, and Bankura. Gusty winds of 40–50 kmph with lightning are possible in coastal and adjoining districts.

On October 4, widespread showers are expected across south Bengal, with heavy rain likely in Birbhum and Murshidabad, along with thunderstorms accompanied by 30-40 kmph winds. On October 5, the day of the Durga Puja carnival on Red Road, light to moderate rain is forecast across all districts, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph). With thousands expected to turn up at Red Road for the annual Durga Puja carnival, the rain may disrupt the spectacle.

Meanwhile, in north Bengal, districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 3–5, with landslides possible in hilly terrain and a rise in river levels.