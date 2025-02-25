In pictures: An Italian brunch celebrating Italian history in Kolkata

7 12

Expressing excitement about visiting Kolkata for the first time, Maria Letizia Peliti said: ‘It’s such a great experience for me. I’ve been waiting for a long time to come to Kolkata. In 2020, I tried but unfortunately, there was COVID. So it had to be postponed. But here I am today, and it makes me emotional thinking of my great-grandfather who came here a long time ago and started this business. I feel close to him’