In pictures: An Italian brunch celebrating Italian history in Kolkata

The Italian restaurateur Federico Peliti’s great-granddaughter, Maria Letizia Peliti, was in Kolkata to trace the history of Peliti’s. Celebrating the history of Italian culture in the city, the consulate general of Italy in Kolkata and Rotary Club of Calcutta Renaissance hosted a brunch on February 15 in the garden of the consul-general’s house in AliporeSoumyajit Dey
The brunch was a delightful fare of Italian cuisineSoumyajit Dey
From cheese and fruit charcuterie and cold cuts to pasta and grilled meat — it was a lavish spread curated by Hyatt Regency KolkataSoumyajit Dey
The tipples of the day were sparkling, white, rose and red winesSoumyajit Dey
The guest list included eminent personalities from the city. Consuls-general, authors, hoteliers, businesspersons and Rotarians came together to enjoy the picnic mood under the open skyConsulate General of Italy in Kolkata
The consul-general of Italy in Kolkata Riccardo Dalla Costa introduced Peliti’s to the guests. In his welcome speech, he said: ‘Today’s brunch concludes our season of events which started last November with a series of heritage dinners, events and initiatives that focused on some of the old Italian migration to India. In the last few months, we brought the descendants of two very important Italians — Angelo Firpo and Federico Peliti — to Kolkata’Soumyajit Dey
Expressing excitement about visiting Kolkata for the first time, Maria Letizia Peliti said: ‘It’s such a great experience for me. I’ve been waiting for a long time to come to Kolkata. In 2020, I tried but unfortunately, there was COVID. So it had to be postponed. But here I am today, and it makes me emotional thinking of my great-grandfather who came here a long time ago and started this business. I feel close to him’Soumyajit Dey
Riccardo Dalla Costa, consul-general of Italy in Kolkata; Maria Letizia Peliti, great-granddaughter of Peliti and producer of Peliti’s Vermut; Marina Maestri, friend of Maria Letizia Peliti and Daniele Panfilo, consul, consulate general of Italy in KolkataConsulate General of Italy in Kolkata
Krishnendu Gupta, district governor of the Rotary in Kolkata (Rotary International District 3291), and (right) Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) convener GM KapurSoumyajit Dey
Kathy Giles-Diaz, US consul-general to Kolkata, and her husband Miguel DiazSoumyajit Dey
Hugh Boylan, consul-general of Australia in Kolkata, and Andrew Fleming, British deputy high commissioner for East and North-East IndiaSoumyajit Dey
(From left) Paul Walsh, founder of The Jungle Crows; Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, president, Publishers and Booksellers Guild and K. Mohanchandran, senior vice-president - operations, East & North East, IHCLSoumyajit Dey