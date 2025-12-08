CK Birla Hospitals steps up cervical cancer prevention campaign with HPV vaccination drive

CK Birla Hospitals has intensified its campaign to fight cervical cancer, launching a large-scale HPV vaccination drive across Kolkata and Jaipur with a target of 5,000 vaccinations.

The initiative, rolled out through CMRI in Kolkata and CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, focusses on improving vaccine access and spreading awareness about cervical cancer, a disease that continues to claim nine lives every hour in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospitals have set up dedicated clinics offering free HPV vaccination for eligible beneficiaries, ensuring that young girls and families can access preventive care with ease. The campaign extends beyond the hospitals, reaching schools and community groups through interactive awareness sessions led by clinical experts.

“We are seeing growing curiosity and awareness among young girls and parents, which is a positive shift,” said Parnamita Bhattacharya, senior consultant, gynaecologist and obstetrician at CMRI. “The HPV vaccine is globally recognised as safe, does not affect fertility, and provides powerful protection against multiple cancers when given at the right age.”

India has one of the world’s highest cervical cancer burdens, with over 127,000 new cases and nearly 79,000 deaths annually. Most cases are linked to HPV types 16 and 18, which global studies show can be prevented by timely vaccination in up to 90 per cent of cases. Without intervention, the country could see a 54 per cent rise in new cases by 2040.

“At CK Birla Hospitals, prevention is the strongest form of care,” said Arpit Jain, vice president, CK Birla Hospitals. “Through vaccination and awareness, we hope to protect young girls today and build a healthier generation for tomorrow.”

With countries already reporting declines in precancerous lesions following widespread immunisation, the hospital group hopes its multi-city initiative will mark a significant step towards a cervical cancer-free future.