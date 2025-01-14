Baghajatin building collapse, countdown to Netaji birth anniversary and more Kolkata news in pictures

A building collapsed at Vidyasagar Colony near Baghajtin on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reportedSoumyajit Dey
The Gangasagar transit camp at Babughat has all the facilities for the pilgrims. In pictures, mounted police keep vigil in the area ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims, a charging station keeps devices charged for a fee and special buses are plying up and down to Gangasagar MelaSuvendu Das
Pilgrims leave for Gangasagar Mela from Babughat transit campSuvendu Das
A Kumartuli artist works on a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Tuesday ahead of his birth anniversary on January 23Arnab Dutta
The Kalighat skywalk is nearing completion with application of last-minute decorationsAG