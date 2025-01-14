ADVERTISEMENT

Baghajatin building collapse, countdown to Netaji birth anniversary and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 14.01.25, 08:20 PM
A building collapsed at Vidyasagar Colony near Baghajtin on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported
1 5

Soumyajit Dey
The Gangasagar transit camp at Babughat has all the facilities for the pilgrims. In pictures, mounted police keep vigil in the area ensuring the safety and security of the pilgrims, a charging station keeps devices charged for a fee and special buses are plying up and down to Gangasagar Mela
2 5

Suvendu Das
Pilgrims leave for Gangasagar Mela from Babughat transit camp
3 5

Suvendu Das
A Kumartuli artist works on a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Tuesday ahead of his birth anniversary on January 23
4 5

Arnab Dutta
The Kalighat skywalk is nearing completion with application of last-minute decorations
5 5

AG

MORE IN PICTURES

