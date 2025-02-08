In pictures: AWA, a contemporary dance troupe from Luxembourg, dazzles at Glenburn Penthouse

3 6

‘Shoot the Cameraman’ is an innovative narrative that merges contemporary dance with live videography. The performance integrates two camerapersons — who are also performers — into the choreography. While in motion, they capture the other two dancers live using a camera gimbal, with the footage projected onto the backdrop in real time. The result is an immersive experience where the audience can shift their focus between the live performance and its cinematic representation on screen