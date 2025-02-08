In pictures: AWA, a contemporary dance troupe from Luxembourg, dazzles at Glenburn Penthouse

On February 5, the Glenburn Penthouse transformed into a stage where movement met the lens, perception collided with reality, and history danced into the present. Hosted by Glenburn Culture Club, in collaboration with Pickle Factory Dance Foundation and Artsforward, with My Kolkata as digital partner, the third instalment of the Artist Diaries series brought a compelling exploration of dance, technology and storytelling with AWA — As We Are, a contemporary dance troupe from LuxembourgPhotos: Amit Pramanik