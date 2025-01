3 6

Opening the evening, Borang remarked on her aversion to jargon-filled biographies, preferring to introduce herself organically. She began her performance by spinning for over five minutes, evoking the Turkish whirling dervishes. “I like to test the patience of a spectator,” she shared, referencing her slow, repetitive style that often builds gradually, as seen in one of her works divided into four seven-minute sections of repeated movements