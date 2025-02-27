ADVERTISEMENT

App cab strike, French Film Festival and more Kolkata news in pictures

A quick look at the day that was for Kolkata

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 27.02.25, 06:50 PM
About 7,000 app cabs and bike taxis went on a 12-hour strike on Thursday to demand streamlining commercialisation and fixed fares in Kolkata. Commuters face inconvenience as yellow cabs demand exorbitant fares
Soumyajit Dey
Goutam Ghose's Hindi film 'Raahgir' screened at the second French Film Festival Kolkata in Nandan on Thursday. Actor Naseeruddin Shah, producer Amit Agarwal,  director of Alliance Française du Bengale Nicolas Facino, consul-general of France in Kolkata Didier Talpain and other eminent personalities were present at the screening
My Kolkata
A day ahead of Science Day, school students engage in observation of sun spots at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum on Thursday
BITM
Parrots nest on a yellow palash tree at Esplanade East
Ashim Paul

