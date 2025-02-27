App cab strike, French Film Festival and more Kolkata news in pictures

About 7,000 app cabs and bike taxis went on a 12-hour strike on Thursday to demand streamlining commercialisation and fixed fares in Kolkata. Commuters face inconvenience as yellow cabs demand exorbitant faresSoumyajit Dey
Goutam Ghose's Hindi film 'Raahgir' screened at the second French Film Festival Kolkata in Nandan on Thursday. Actor Naseeruddin Shah, producer Amit Agarwal, director of Alliance Française du Bengale Nicolas Facino, consul-general of France in Kolkata Didier Talpain and other eminent personalities were present at the screeningMy Kolkata
A day ahead of Science Day, school students engage in observation of sun spots at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum on ThursdayBITM
Parrots nest on a yellow palash tree at Esplanade EastAshim Paul